Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRNA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $262,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,101. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

