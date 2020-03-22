Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.90 or 0.04329704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00069270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038268 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016980 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013241 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003847 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.