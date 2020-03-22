Digital Gold One Day Volume Reaches $8.86 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $567,267.56 and approximately $8.86 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $49.12 or 0.00810664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.02628551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00192324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,548 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

