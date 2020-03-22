Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0015

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $337,794.97 and $86.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00660122 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

