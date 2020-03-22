Digitex Futures (DGTX) One Day Volume Hits $758,044.00

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $20.49 million and $758,044.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.02709508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00190219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.