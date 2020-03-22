DigixDAO Market Capitalization Tops $47.87 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for about $23.93 or 0.00398731 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, Liqui and Bitbns. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 5% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $557,236.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BigONE, Liqui, OKEx, Bancor Network, Huobi, AirSwap, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bitbns and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

