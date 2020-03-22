DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 37.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $253,843.84 and approximately $152.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinbe, Exrates and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.02694093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00191601 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.