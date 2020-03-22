Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $623,920.31 and approximately $93.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00016219 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003716 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003370 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000447 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

