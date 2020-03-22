Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8,537.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,306 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

