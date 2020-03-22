DogeCash (DOGEC) Trading 32.8% Lower This Week

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 31.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. DogeCash has a total market cap of $9,326.92 and approximately $29.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00343334 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00018265 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000178 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

