Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Donaldson by 470.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.87. 1,030,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,357. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

