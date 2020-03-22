DopeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,273.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $181,069.38 and approximately $2,273.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00622789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008587 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.