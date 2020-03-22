Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 229,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,377. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $614.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

