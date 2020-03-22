Dragon Option Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $761.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $4,393.06 and $761.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.02710937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00192203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,929,769 tokens. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, ABCC, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

