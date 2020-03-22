Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.55. 13,828,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,104,677. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,547.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $872,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,109 shares of company stock worth $71,663,260.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

