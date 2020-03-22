Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $196.71 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,775,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,316 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises approximately 8.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 2.77% of Dynatrace worth $196,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,161,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,039,000 after buying an additional 3,750,957 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,668,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,870,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,465,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,717,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,936. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $603,189.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,703.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 671,584 shares of company stock worth $21,677,465.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.72.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

