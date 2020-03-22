Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,209,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,600,000. XP comprises about 1.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of XP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,860,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,213,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,368,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,570,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,176,000.

Get XP alerts:

XP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE XP traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.94. 1,771,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,185. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75.

XP Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.