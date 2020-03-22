Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 451,923 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 451,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,196,000. Bill.com makes up 0.7% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

