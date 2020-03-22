Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 637,026 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,026 shares during the period. Peloton comprises approximately 0.7% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Peloton worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peloton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 24.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.87.

In other news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 7,391,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.90. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peloton will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.