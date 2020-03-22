Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 643,275 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,901,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,275 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 10.8% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 2.33% of Datadog worth $260,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,685,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $3,085,430.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,082,170.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,213. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

