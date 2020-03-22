DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,765.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $185,152.19 and approximately $1,765.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016265 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00014595 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00021961 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005992 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

