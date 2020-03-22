Dusk Network Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $230,169.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00053921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.04363954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00068603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00038194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016996 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,130,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

