Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $15.98 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $473.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

