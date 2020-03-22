Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0282 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $420,884.28 and approximately $161.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,002.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.02109914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.97 or 0.03431531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00605182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00656111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00078127 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00506669 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016682 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,917,464 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

