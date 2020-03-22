Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $137,032.15 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $137,032.15 and $106,498.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00006260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004787 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00357958 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001078 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016317 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002105 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004938 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,894 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

