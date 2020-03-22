e-Chat (ECHT) Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. e-Chat has a market capitalization of $3,343.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One e-Chat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Chat alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.04357171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00068652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00038034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

e-Chat is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Chat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Chat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.