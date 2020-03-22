e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.0959 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00001631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1,562.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 94.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00610568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008798 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000302 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,943,717 coins and its circulating supply is 17,121,344 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

