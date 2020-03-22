e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1,820.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001641 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 136.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00615314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007928 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000316 BTC.

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,943,678 coins and its circulating supply is 17,121,299 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

