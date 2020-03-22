easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,305.28 ($17.17).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,275 ($16.77) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock traded up GBX 92.80 ($1.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 600 ($7.89). The stock had a trading volume of 8,485,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 813.37 ($10.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,200.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,262.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In related news, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,007 shares of company stock worth $1,528,005.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.