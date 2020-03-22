Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.61. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

