Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Eaton Vance worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,797,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 818,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,197,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 617,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,841,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE:EV traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,446. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.