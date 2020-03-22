eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,947,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. eBay has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

