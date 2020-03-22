EBCoin (EBC) Market Cap Tops $280,054.85

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $280,054.85 and approximately $1,746.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.02727129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00189807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.