eBoost Achieves Market Capitalization of $994,323.86 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 726.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 577.9% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $994,323.86 and approximately $60.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00609611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008636 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000302 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.