Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 344,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 545.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 275,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $16.23 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

