Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 344,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 545.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 275,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $16.23 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply