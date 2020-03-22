EchoLink Reaches Market Cap of $379,174.02 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. EchoLink has a total market cap of $379,174.02 and approximately $28,900.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00053516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.85 or 0.04412234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00068959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00038116 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003801 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

