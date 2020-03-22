EchoLink Trading Up 16.2% This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $422,925.39 and approximately $20,393.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.04259751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00069183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038478 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012409 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003751 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.