EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX and Bit-Z. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $17,974.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00033232 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00094632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,952.35 or 1.00131192 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00078008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000910 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, DDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

