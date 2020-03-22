Eden (EDN) Market Cap Hits $646,313.74

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Eden has a market capitalization of $646,313.74 and $343,486.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.02737329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00190975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.