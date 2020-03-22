Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Eden has a market capitalization of $692,854.38 and approximately $520,604.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.02677016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00194874 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00035504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

