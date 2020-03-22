EDRCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $20,801.60 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $20,801.60 and $6.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.