Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11,466.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,429 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 451.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,465,000 after buying an additional 160,533 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,322,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total value of $754,829.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,851,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,258 shares of company stock worth $20,712,432. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $162.19 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

