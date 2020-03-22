Einsteinium (EMC2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $192,005.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $192,005.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00605132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008512 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,565,748 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

