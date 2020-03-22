El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. El Pollo LoCo posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 797,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,435. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $290.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.94. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

