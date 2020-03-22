ELA Coin Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.02717385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00191056 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

