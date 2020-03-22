Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,576 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Elastic worth $24,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Elastic by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,753,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

ESTC opened at $49.96 on Friday. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,433,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475 in the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

