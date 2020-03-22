Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00017738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, BCEX and Huobi. Elastos has a market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $359,417.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.02718589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00189126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00035760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,028,611 coins and its circulating supply is 18,208,367 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, BCEX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

