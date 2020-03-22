Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) is Point Break Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 855.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951,054 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Resorts makes up approximately 31.0% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned 4.24% of Eldorado Resorts worth $196,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,035,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 382,895 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

Shares of ERI traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,699,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $604.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

