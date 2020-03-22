Elitium Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00015779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and $87,392.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.02732271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00190591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,855,452 tokens. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

