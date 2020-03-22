Ellaism 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $17,358.71 and $10.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.02108982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00082387 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

